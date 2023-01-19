Bond Rings are support rings that you can make in Fire Emblem Engage to improve the stats of your party members. These work differently than Emblem Rings. Although they come with a character, they do not feature an Emblem Legend, typically one of the main characters from the previous Fire Emblem games. Despite these Emblem rings being minor characters, they’re crucial to beef up your party. Here’s what you need to know about how to create Bond Rings in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to make Bond Rings and how to use them in Fire Emblem Engage

You will have the chance to create Bond Rings once you complete Chapter 4. You can return to Somniel while exploring the open world, and we recommend you do this. Quite a few areas unlock in this part of the game, namely the Ring Chamber, where you need to go to create a Bond Ring. You will need to interact with the pedestal at the center of the Ring Chamber. Creating Bond Rings will be one of the options on the menu.

Related: How Donations work in Fire Emblem Engage

When picking what Bond Rings you want to make, it all comes down to what Emblem Rings you’ve collected while playing the game. Each Emblem Ring can only produce specific Bond Rings, and those come with unique stat upgrades that you can give to your party members. Every time you want to create a Bond Ring, it’s going to cost 100 Bond Fragments. You can find Bond Fragments in various ways, such as completing battles, exploring maps, or finishing Achievements and turning them in at the Bulletin Board at Somniel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Bond Rings you collect can become more powerful by melding other Bond Rings of the same variety. You want to make sure to have a healthy amount of these rings to boost the stats of your many party members, increasing their attributes and making them more powerful. Melding a Bond Ring also costs Bond Fragments.