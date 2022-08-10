The Summer Cup is one of the limited Pokémon Go Battle League competitions. You have the option to bring a team of Pokémon against other players. There are several limitations to this cup you will want to keep in mind. For those who do not wish to participate in the standard Pokémon Go Battle League fights, this might be a fun way to test some of your less-used Pokémon. This guide covers everything you need to know about how the Summer Cup works in Pokémon Go.

All Summer Cup rules in Pokémon Go

Like all cups before it, the Summer Cup only allows you to use Pokémon that are at or below 1,500 CP. You cannot use a Pokémon that is stronger than this limit. If they are, you won’t be able to put them on your team. We recommend making sure you have a Pokémon get as close as possible to 1,500 CP, and doing this can be tricky. However, before you power up a Pokémon, you will always be able to see how their CP before using any Candy to empower them.

In addition to the 1,500 CP limitation, you can only use Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, and Water-type Pokémon. If any Pokémon you want to use does not have one of these typings, they will be unable to join the competition. These typings were chosen to fit summer themes, and many of them make sense as they are likely Pokémon you might encounter on a summer’s day.

There are several combinations of teams you can make for Pokémon that are eligible for this competition. We created a full list of the best Pokémon teams for you to pick from and a tier list of the best Pokémon you can use in the Summer Cup. We highly encourage you to go through these lists to find some of the best options available to you before entering the Summer Cup.

This competition will be available in Pokémon Go from August 10 to 17.