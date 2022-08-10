The Summer Cup tier list in Pokémon Go – July 2022

The sun is out, and the Summer Cup has arrived in Pokémon Go. You will have a chance to enter this limited competition for a brief time as an alternative to playing in the Ultra League. The Summer Cup allows you to use multiple unique Pokémon you usually may not have used in the standard Pokémon Go Battle League competitions, forcing you to be creative with your teams. This guide covers the Summer Cup tier list in Pokémon Go and the best Pokémon you can use.

Summer Cup tier list

The Summer Cup is a competition where you can only use Bug, Electric, Fire, Grass, or Water-type Pokémon. Any Pokémon you bring to the competition must also be no more powerful than 1,500 CP.

Lead tier list

You Lead Pokémon will be the first Pokémon you use in your roster. You will likely perform a handful of attacks with it against your opponent, potentially using it until it faints, or you may swap to one of your two other Pokémon. Your Lead choice will want a healthy balance of attacks and defense, with a rounded number of resistances and as few weaknesses as possible. We recommend reserving at least one of your shields for this Pokémon.

Tier Pokémon S Alolan Graveler, Diggersby, Lickitung, Luxray, Pachirisu, and Pidgeot A Alolan Marowak, Bewear, Magnezone, Swampert, Tropius, and Zapdos B Abomasnow, Blaziken, Buzzwole, Galvantula, Ninetales, and Vigoroth C Cradily, Electivire, Noctowl, Roserade, Stunfisk, and Walrein D Lurantis, Obstagoon, Raichu, Shiftry, Trevenant, and Zangoose

Switch tier list

The Switch Pokémon will be the one with the highest amount of attack power. Typically, this choice will be a hard counter to anything that could counter your Lead Pokémon, and you usually want to swap to this Pokémon first before you go to your Closer choice. Because this Pokémon is considered the counter option, you can expect this Pokémon to have a high amount of attack power and few defenses. You want to reserve at least one shield for it, potentially two.

Tier Pokémon S Beedrill, Galvantula, Lickitung, Vigoroth, Walrein, and Zangoose A Bewear, Charjabug, Luxray, Obstagoon, Snorlax, and Zapdos B Ariados, Diggersby, Greedent, Roserade, Scolipede, and Trevenant C Armaldo, Bouffalant, Magnezone, Munchlax, Pelipper, and Qwilfish D Araquanid, Farfetch’d, Gyarados, Pachirisu, Samurott, and Tropius

Closer tier list

The Closer Pokémon on your team will have the highest defenses. This Pokémon will be the one with the highest amount of defense power, capable of withstanding heavy attacks from your opponent. It should have as few weaknesses as possible, with several resistances to other Pokémon attacks. We recommend not saving any of your shields for this Pokémon.