World of Warcraft is trying to reward players for consistently logging on every month via a new system called The Trading Post. Players will earn a set amount of currency every month simply for logging in and can spend it on rewards at this new location. The items cycle every month, and some of them are unique to the Trading Post. A new system in any MMO can be daunting, so let’s break down even further how the Trading Post works in World of Warcraft.

What is the Trading Post in World of Warcraft?

Image via Activision Blizzard

The Trading Post in World of Warcraft can be interacted with to display a list of available rewards for the month and the amount of currency required to purchase each of them. This currency, called Trader’s Tender, is the lifeblood of acquiring anything at the Trading Post. Stormwind and Orgrimmar each have their own location for The Trading Post.

Players can see previews of the items by checking out the mannequins around the post. Rewards include cosmetics, mounts, pets, toys, and more. What is available at the Trading Post cycles rewards on the first day of every month, but the player can also lock a single item to transfer it over to the next month’s rewards if they don’t quite have the Trader’s Tenders yet.

Earning Trader’s Tender in World of Warcraft

Image via Activision Blizzard

Trader’s Tender are easy enough to come by in World of Warcraft. There are two possible ways to earn them:

Automatically each month: Just by logging in and heading to the Trading Post, you can collect 500 Trader’s Tender every month from a chest called the Collector’s Cache.

By completing monthly activities in the Traveler’s Log: A monthly set of activities provides the opportunity to earn up to 500 additional Trader’s Tender.

The Traveler’s Log has a bunch of different options to earn this currency, and you don’t need to complete every single one. Everytime you complete a challenge in the log, the percentage on the bar will fill. Certain thresholds on your progress will grant you 100 Traveler’s Tender to a max of an additional 500 past the monthly bonus. Filling the bar completely will give you a unique reward for the month.

Related: How to claim Twitch Drops in World of Warcraft (Dragonflight)

What are the rewards from the Trading Post in World of Warcraft?

Image via Activision Blizzard

There are a multitude of different items to earn from the Trading Post every month, and each of them cycle out on a schedule. Players can expect new items never available in the game as well as rare rewards that have become unobtainable over the years or that have been retired from the cash shop.