How to accept a quest from a payphone in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 1 is to collect a quest from a payphone. Payphones are a new addition to the map this season, and much like NPCs, players can interact with them to get quests. When completed, the quests will award players with Gold that they can use to avail of various services around the map during their games.

While Payphones can be found all over the map, we can show you the exact location of one that we used to wrap up this quest. Make your way to Pleasant Park, and you will discover a payphone has been added to the bus stop on the south side of the town, on the road the enters the area.

Interact with the Payphone and you will get a choice of quests to pick from. Make sure you choose something that is easy enough to complete, such as an elimination with a weapon that you have already collected. After that, just meet the requirements of the quest that you pick and the challenge will be complete.

You should always be wary, as you will be quite exposed when at the Payphone, so don’t spent too long weighing your options or another player is likely to take advantage of you being distracted and use you to finish their own quest.