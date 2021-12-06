How to access Halo Infinite’s hidden multiplayer modes

Halo Infinite’s campaign is coming very soon, but there’s more content to find in the multiplayer release before then, if you’re crafty. In fact, there’s a whole trove of 14 unannounced multiplayer modes to dig up. Here’s how.

Reddit user WickedSoldier991 first brought this to people’s attention, and their Reddit thread provides instructions on how to unearth the hidden multiplayer modes for yourself. It’s rather simple: start the Steam version of the game in offline mode, then you’ll be able to see the modes listed. Save copies of the modes to your custom games collection, and they’ll become available for online use. Yep, that’s it. You’ll have access to the following 14 modes once you’ve done so:

Arena: Attrition

Arena: Attrition Dodgeball

Arena: Elimination

Fiesta: Attrition

Fiesta: CTF

Fiesta: One Flag CTF

Fiesta: Strongholds

Ranked: Elimination

Ranked: One Flag

Tactical: Slayer

Tactical: Slayer Commandos

Tactical: Slayer Manglers

Tactical: Slayer Sidekicks

Tactical: Slayer Stalker Rifles

Notably, this list lines up with developer 343 Industries’ plan to add Fiesta, Tactical Slayer, and Free-For-All playlists by the end of the year. Looks like Reddit beat the studio to it, though this isn’t the only example of Halo players bringing new content to the game. The modding community has already made new vehicles like a Warthog-Scorpion fusion and a fully flyable Pelican.