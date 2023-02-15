How to access ring consoles in Apex Legends

Season 16 of Apex Legends has brought over a new tool for players to use to see where the circle will end up closing in. Access rings are a really good way to figure out where you are supposed to go in critical moments. However, if you approach them, it seems that there is no way to actually use them. Well, if you want to use the ring consoles, all you need to do is understand how they work. Here is how you can access the ring consoles in Apex Legends

Access ring consoles in Apex Legends

Access ring consoles in Apex Legends work exactly the same way as Survey Beacons. Special legends can access these consoles at any time if they haven’t recently used them. The type of legends that can interact with the ring consoles is now known as Controllers. The current Controller class characters in Apex Legends are:

Caustic

Wattson

Rampart

Catalyst

If you are playing as one of these characters, then you can easily access the ring consoles by just approaching them. You will see on the screen the button you need to press and hold to use the equipment. Players will have to wait for a bit while their character finishes an animation and then they will see on the map where the circle will close in.

To find a ring console, just look at the map. Right now, they are shown all over with a black and white sign, like the one hovering over the ring console in the image above. If you were wondering, Survey Beacons still exist on the map and can now only be used by the recently thinned-out Recon class.