How to access The Icarus Bridge on Olympus in Apex Legends

With the launch of Season 9: Legacy, Olympus is becoming overrun with a plant-like infestation. It was brought to the floating city by a ship called The Icarus which serves as the newest Point of Interest (POI) on the map. It also has a sublocation similar to how POIs like Bonzai Plaza have Reverie Lounge.

The Icarus Bridge

Its sublocation is called The Icarus Bridge, and the high-tier loot there is by far the best on the ship. That said, unlike the usual sublocations, The Icarus Bridge is locked like a Loot Vault would be on World’s Edge. It is located at the front of The Icarus, and here is how to get inside.

Finding a Bridge Keycard

Image via Respawn

This sidequest is just as morbid as the prior one on Olympus, if not more so. I mean, who doesn’t loot a corpse or two to get ahead in life? None of the scientists on The Icarus survived the infestation and their rotting corpses are scattered throughout the ship like something you’d see in a survival horror game.

That said, there is a chance that one of the scientists will have a Bridge Keycard on their or beside their body. If you loot the Bridge Keycard and return to The Icarus Bridge, you will be able to open the door and get the Level 3 and Level 4 loot that lies inside. But the looter beware, everyone in the ship is going to want that Keycard or a piece of the action. Expect enemy squads to try and prevent you from making your way to that high-tier loot. Good luck.