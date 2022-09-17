How to access The Pitt in Fallout 76

The devs at Bethesda have released The Pitt update for Fallout 76 and it has added a bunch of new content for you to experience. This update has brought back the Responders, a group that has disappeared from Appalachia. You can take up the role of a member of the Union and help them as they fight back the Fanatics in The Pitt, the remains of Pittsburgh from the devastating nuclear strike. Here is how you access The Pitt in Fallout 76.

How to start Expeditions in Fallout 76

You access The Pitt in Fallout 76 by going on Expeditions. These missions allow you to enter The Pitt and help the Union members fight back against the dangerous group known as the Fanatics. After booting up the game, you will see the Expeditions option at the top of the map screen. Press the button indicated on the little notification to bring up the Expeditions menu. Unfortunately, you can’t just go on an Expedition right away. You need to power the Vertibird.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Vertibird that will be flying you to Pittsburgh needs a charged Ultracite Battery. You can see how much of a charge the battery has in the Expeditions menu. Once the battery is charged, you can select the option that says “Start a New Expedition” to go to Pittsburgh.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To charge the battery, you need to complete tasks for the Responders. These daily missions are called Refuge Daily missions. You will typically get three missions each day. Completing all three of the missions will fully charge the Ultracite Battery in the Vertibird allowing you to go to Pittsburgh. The missions can be started by going into Whitespring Refuge and talking to the residents in the area. These missions will require you to grab materials for the Responders and some will even require you to cook a fresh pot of stew for rewards from the Settlers and Raiders.