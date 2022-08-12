How to access your mail in Tower of Fantasy

With every cool new game released, there is going to be a huge influx of players trying it out. This is no different with the hit new game Tower of Fantasy, released by Hotta Studio and Level Infinite. In this new gacha blend of sci-fi and fantasy, you will have to progress your character and collect new weapons, but all of that is much more fun with friends to talk to. Along with the game’s chat system, there is also a mailing system that you can send to pass messages back and forth between friends, as well as receive various rewards from the game. So you’ll have your very own nifty mailbox.

Where is the mail in Tower of Fantasy?

Whenever you receive new mail in Tower of Fantasy, you will be notified with an ‘envelope’ icon in the upper left corner of your screen, right next to the minimap. You can access the icon by tapping on it on your phone, or by alt-clicking it with your mouse on the PC version. This will open the Mailbox menu directly, without having to go through the Social Networking menu.

How to access your Mailbox in Tower of Fantasy?

While it’s very simple to access your new mail directly from the game, it is a little bit different if you want to get to your Mailbox to, for example, check on your old mail for any reason. But don’t worry, we’ll show you how to do it. The easiest and fastest way to go about that is by going to the Top Menu — press ESC on the PC, or tap on the top-right corner icon on your mobile device. From there, click on the Friends icon. This will take you to the Social Networking menu, and from there you just have to click on the Mailbox tab.

Screenshot by Gamepur

In the Mailbox, you can accept and claim rewards from the game, check on messages from your friends, and even do a little bit of spring cleaning and delete excess mail that you don’t need anymore.