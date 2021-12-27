How to activate the Nintendo Switch Online free 7-day trial

Nintendo is celebrating the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Holiday Fun Run by offering a limited-time offer for Switch users: a 7-day free trial of its Nintendo Switch Online service. Despite some issues, including the slightly dodgy emulation in its recently-released Expansion Pack, Nintendo Switch Online has gone from strength to strength over the years, recently cresting an impressive 32 million subscribers. But for those unsure of whether the service is right for them, Nintendo has a difficult-to-refuse offer.

Use it to play with—or against—friends online! Enter the #MarioKart 8 Deluxe Holiday Fun Run using code: 3126-5511-1723https://t.co/qQTV7Nkuzq pic.twitter.com/7dIK4iO4ES — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 26, 2021

If you want to give Nintendo Switch Online a test run before pledging your hard-earned cash, the company is currently offering a 7-day free trial of the service to eligible My Nintendo members. The offer is running until January 2, 2022, but should you redeem it by that time the code itself will continue to be valid until February 6, 2022. Be warned though: automatic renewal is turned on by default, so at the end of your 7 days you’ll be on the hook for a month’s worth of membership. If you decide it’s not for you, make sure to turn off auto-renewal in your membership settings.

As an extra tempting little morsel, Nintendo also encouraged new subscribers to join in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Holiday Fun Run using the code 3126-5511-1723. The special race is accessible by anyone with a regular Nintendo Switch Online membership or a trial subscription, and will run until the end of the year.