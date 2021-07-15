How to activate the Pack-a-Punch machine on Mauer Der Toten in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies

The Pack-A-Punch machine is one of your best friends in Call of Duty Zombies. It never lets you down, always giving you the most significant upgrades to your weapons after paying its fee. Every Zombies map seems to have a unique way to start up this coveted device, and the streets of Berlin are no different. Here is how to activate the Pack-a-Punch machine on Mauer Der Toten.

Before you can mess with the Pack-a-Punch machine, you need to turn on the power. When that is done, make your way back up to street level. If you go into the room with Claus the Robot in it, you can take the zipline for a much faster way up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you are on the street, find the area with floating purple zombies. Walk over the debris and make your way to the Pack-a-Punch, which has a red energy flowing around it. Interact with it and Disciple will appear, and the floating zombies will drop and attack you on top of whatever zombies in the round are chasing you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You need to kill all the zombies with the weird glow around them. They will be a little tougher to kill than usual but make use of the nearby yard to make some room, and you should take care of them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once all the zombies are dead, set your aim at Disciple. He’s a pushover in the early rounds so finish him off. When done, you can now upgrade your weapons at the Pack-a-Punch machine.