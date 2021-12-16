How to add friends in Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of the most popular FPS games available for Android and iOS devices. Players can either go solo into the match or play with their friends by adding them to their accounts. In addition to this, if you have a friend that you want to play Call of Duty: Mobile with, you can add them by following the steps listed below.

Open Call of Duty: Mobile on your device.

Go to the “Friend” section from the upper right corner of the screen.

Now, tap on “Add Friends” and enter the in-game name of your friend in the search bar. Keep in mind that the in-game names are case sensitive.

Hit the “Search” button and your friend’s profile will appear in front of you.

Tap on the “Request” button and wait for your friend to accept it.

On the other hand, if you have received a request from your friend, you can accept it by going into the “Requests” section. Apart from this, if you want to add a teammate from one of your recent matches in COD Mobile, go to the “Recent Game” tab and tap on the button next to the player’s name to send a friend request.