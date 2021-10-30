How to add friends in Pikmin Bloom

Pikmin Bloom is the most recent mobile gaming collaboration from Nintendo and Niantic. You will spend your time engaging in some peaceful activities like going for walks and growing plants, hence the game’s name.

Luckily, adding friends in Pikmin Bloom is actually quite easy to do. All you need to do is go to the main screen and then on your name and level. At the top of the next screen, you will see the Friends option on the top left of the screen.

You will need to know the username of the friend you wish to add, which you can type in the text bar on the Friends page. You can also hit the + button on the top right then click on Add Friend and use a “Friend Code” to add them. Interestingly, if your friend is with you, this page also features a QR code that they can scan that will automatically send a friend request to you.

And that’s it, your friend will just need to accept your request. This will also add them as a friend in any other Niantic game that you both play and have synced to your accounts. Now that your friend has been added in Pikmin Bloom, you can go for a nice walk together and gather up some Nectar or enjoy an expedition.