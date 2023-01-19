There are several animals you can find after completing a battle in Fire Emblem Engage. They have nowhere to go, and they need a place to stay. You can adopt these animals and bring them back with you to Somniel, where you can adequately take care of them. These animals are extremely helpful at Somniel, and we highly encourage you to go out of your way to find them. Here’s what you need to know about how to adopt animals in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to bring animals to Somniel in Fire Emblem Engage

The ability to unlock adopting animals occurs shortly after completing the battle for Chapter 4, A Land in Bloom. You will have visited Somniel once and likely explored the floating castle. A notable landmark at Somniel is the Stable, which is where these animals are going to reside at this residence.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After completing A Land in Bloom, a notification informs you that you can adopt the animals you find during a battle. You can locate them by roaming around the exploration location of a battlefield and interacting with the animals. Typically, the animals will agree to come with you, and you can find them back at Somniel, wandering around the pasture outside the Stable. However, not every animal can go with you. There are a handful that you can only bring back to Somniel if you learn how to take care of them. You can learn how to properly care for these animals by donating to countries on the Bulletin Board.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before donating to a country, you can preview what animals will unlock for you. Each donation level you improve on for the country gives you other additional bonuses, such as more crafting resources.