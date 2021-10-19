Where to find phones and answer them three times in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Haunting has returned to Call of Duty, giving players the chance to experience some Halloween-themed events and exclusive challenges. For players interested in completing all of The Haunting challenges available in Call of Duty: Warzone, one of the challenges is to answer a phone three times during the Ghosts of Verdansk playlist. In this guide, we’re going to share how you answer a phone and where you can find them during this exclusive map. This challenge will only be available from October 19 to November 2.

We believe finding the phones is likely one of the more difficult parts of The Haunting challenges in Call of Duty: Warzone. The phones are challenging to hear ringing, and you’ll need to worry not only about the several enemy players hunting you down but the ghosts that are attempting to return to the game. If you want to find one of these phones, you’ll need to search the various buildings and keep your volume up to hear the ringing. From there, it’s all about tracking it down and picking it up.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The phones will be large and red. We found many of them at the TV Station, but we didn’t have time to look all over. The TV Station seems like the best location to find these phones. There are multiple within the building, but the one we picked up three times in a row was the same, so we recommend sticking close to the exact location and making sure to pick it up whenever it rings. Each time you pick it up, Ghostface will be on the other side.