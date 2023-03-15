How to ask to have a science baby in The Sims 4

The Sims 4 Infant Update has bestowed players with a cornucopia of new features. Most of them are geared toward creating a wholesome, familial experience. Among the more intriguing additions is the “science baby,” a thrilling new method of expanding your household. Of course, you’re probably wondering what a science baby is. Let’s take a look at what exactly they are and how you can get them in The Sims 4.

How to have a science baby in Sims 4

Screenshot by Gamepur

This feature essentially brings surrogacy to The Sims 4, enabling your character to become a parent without the need for pregnancy or a partner. However, to conjure up a science baby in The Sims 4, you must first ensure that you have downloaded the most recent update. While science babies have been included in the base game, they remain elusive unless you have the Infant Update. Once your game has been updated, follow these straightforward instructions to create your bouncing bundle of science:

Grab your character’s smartphone. Scroll to “Have Science Baby With…” or “Have Science Baby as Single Parent.” If you opt for the former, choose another character as the second parent. Romantic involvement is not a requirement. Confirm your selection by hitting “OK,” The process will commence. Note: Creating a science baby will set you back 1,200 Simoleons. Alternatively, if you’re buddies with the Grim Reaper, you could ask him to take your Sim to have a science baby.

Thankfully, the wait for your science baby to arrive will be brief. After a short period, your science baby will join your household. Give them a name, put them down to rest in a bassinet, and voila — you’re the parent of a brand-new boy or girl.