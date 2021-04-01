How to beat Arlo in Pokémon Go for April 2021 – Weaknesses, tactics, counters

Arlo is one of the three Team Go Rocket leaders you can battle in Pokémon Go. You can encounter him while you have a Rocket Radar equipped in your inventory, and you can obtain that by defeating other Team Rocket grunts at Pokéstops or the ones that spawn in balloons. You need to defeat six of them, and collect mysterious components, and they then form a Rocket Radar. For April, you’ll only need to defeat one leader, and if it’s Arlo, we’re going to break down the best way to defeat him.

His Pokémon roster has not changed since February 2021. We can expect to see a change likely sometime at the end of the Season of Legends, so in June 2021.

First Pokémon

The first Pokémon will be Beldum, a Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon. Your best choice to take down Beldum will be to use a Dark, Fire, Ghost, or Ground-type Pokémon. You have several choices available to you, and we recommend a Fire-type option, such as Chandelure, Darmanitan, Moltres, Entei, or Heatran. So long as your Pokémon has a Fire-type attack available to it, you should be able to take Beldum down pretty quickly.

Second Pokémon

These are the potential Pokémon Arlo can call out as his second Pokémon.

Gardevoir (Psychic and Fairy-type)

Infernape (Fire and Fighting-type)

Aggron (Steel and Rock-type)

If you’re bringing over a Fire-type Pokémon from the previous round, it’s not a bad choice, as it won’t be weak to any of Arlo’s Pokémon. Although, it’s not effective, either. You’re better off using a Ghost, Ground, or Water-type to combat these three. Gengar would be good, Swampert, Seismitoad, Jellicent, Kyogre, or Groudon would be effective in battling any of these three.

Third Pokémon

This is the final Pokémon Arlo could use against you in the battle.

Armaldo (Rock and Bug-type)

Salamence (Dragon and Flying-type)

Scizor (Bug and Steel-type)

These three are primarily going to be weak to Fire, Ice, and Rock-type attacks. We recommend a final Rock-type that can endure any of their attacks and deal plenty of damage. Rhyperior would be excellent, Groudon, Regirock, Aerodactyl, Rampardos, Terrakion, Tyranitar, Chandelure, Moltres, Entei, or Darmanitan.

You have plenty of choices to use against Arlo. You primarily want to focus on Fire, Ground, Rock, or Ghost-type attacks to use against his Pokémon to take them down. After you’ve defeated him, you’ll have a chance to capture his shadow Beldum, which can evolve into Metagross.

By beating Arlo, you’ll be one step closer to completing the Team Rocket timed research to battle Giovanni and capture a shadow Zapdos.

