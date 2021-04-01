How to beat Sierra in Pokémon Go for March 2021 – Weaknesses, tactics, counters

Sierra is one of the three Team Rocket leaders you can potentially encounter in Pokémon Go. She has several powerful Pokémon in her roster. You have the chance to encounter her once you obtain a Rocket Radar, which you earn by defeating other Team Rocket Go grunts at PokéStops. With the Rocket Radar equipped, you can narrow down Sierra’s location. Upon defeating her, you can catch one of her shadow Pokémon, and you’ll be one step closer to battling the boss of Team Rocket, Giovanni, and rescuing the legendary shadow Pokémon he has under his control.

First Pokémon

The first Pokémon Sierra will use in the battle will be Carvanha, a Water and Dark-type Pokémon. Carvanha is weak to Bug, Electric, Fairy, Fighting, and Grass-type attacks. Of the weaknesses, we recommend using a Pokémon that has an Electric or Grass-type move. There are several Pokémon you can choose to take into battle, but we recommend Lucario, Machamp, Heracross, Electivire, Raikou, or Roserade.

Second Pokémon

This is the second Pokémon Sierra might use against you for her second Pokémon choice.

Hippowdon (Ground-type)

Porygon-Z (Normal-type)

Mismagius (Ghost-type)

Given what we know about Sierra’s roster, this group is primarily weak to Dark, Grass, Ice, and Water-type moves. You’re better off using Poliwrath to fight both of them, and you can also consider using Kyogre, Gyarados, Swampert, Lapras, Sismitoad, Tangrowth, Alola Exeggutor, Roserade, or Chesnaught.

Third Pokémon

These are the final Pokémon choices Sierra might use against you as her third pick.

Houndoom (Dark and Fire-type)

Flygon (Dragon and Ground-type)

Walrein (Ice and Water-type)

Given her choices, these Pokémon will be weak to Dragon, Fairy, Fighting, Ground, and Rock-type moves. You have a bit more variety than the other options. We’d recommend using Garchomp, Machamp, Conkeldurr, Hearcross, Gallade, Sirfetch’d, Rhyperior, Krookodile, or Donphan.

Once you’ve defeated Sierra, you’ll have the chance to capture her shadow Carvanha, and evolve it into a Sharpedo. It does have a chance to be shiny.

After defeating Sierra, you’ll be one step closer to completing The Higher They Fly special research project. You need to defeat all three Team Rocket leaders to carve your path to battle against Giovanni, and rescue shadow Articuno in March 2021.

