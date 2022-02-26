How to beat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil in Elden Ring

The Bloodhound Knight Darriwil is a boss you can encounter in Elden Ring. You’ll have to find them next to the Bridge of Sacrifice, at the

Here’s where you can find the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil.

How to beat Bloodhound Knight Darriwil

To make your life easier, we highly recommend unlocking the Blaidd summon. You can find him by visiting the Mistwood Ruins in Limgrave East, waiting for a wolf to howl, and returning to Kalé. You can then tell him about the wolf howling, and he will teach you the Finger Snap gesture. Return to the Mistwood Ruins, wait for the wolf to howl, and then snap again. You’ll meet Blaidd the Half-Wolf, and you can now summon him against the Bloodhound Knight Darriwil.

The summon will make your much easier. You’ll also complete the quest for Blaidd by doing it with him. Darriwil is agile and uses sweeping slashes that go from side to side. You’ll want to roll into him when he attempts the strike and goes under the strike to avoid his attacks. Darriwil will briefly become invisible and dash towards you if you try to distance yourself, making it challenging to keep away from it.

Darriwil, at a medium distance, will place his left-hand claws into the ground to perform an uppercut attack on you. Following this, it will slam its sword down, pushing forward, potentially slamming you into the ground. He might also use this with his sword from the right side and then follows it with an upward slice on the left side shortly after.

A common combo Darriwil uses is a single strike from his curved sword or claws. Potentially, when he slashes with his sword, he’ll perform a three-hit combo that will slash upwards, another from the right side, and then a slam down.

If you are too close to Darriwil, he will attempt to pull away from you by slashing upwards with his sword and jumping away. The attack can hurt you, but it’s a good time to let you take a quick drink if you need to heal or restore any lost magic.

You likely won’t see too many of these attacks if you’re working together with Blaidd. Upon defeating Darriwil, you’ll receive a weapon, the Bloodhound Dagger.