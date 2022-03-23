How to beat D.D. Dynamite decks in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

If you’ve managed to grind your way in Platinum in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel thus far, chances are that you have run into a D.D. Dynamite-themed deck build. These kinds of decks are straight burn decks, and are designed to end a duel before it even starts. In short, these decks rely heavily on draw cards in order to get into Lilith, Lady of Dement and Trap Trick. Then, players use Banquet of Millions to mill all of the opponent’s Extra Deck into the removed from play section, and finish off with two D.D. Dynamite cards to do lethal damage.

So, how can you counter this deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel? Let’s go over a few tips.

Go first

Look, we know this tip really is not much of one. The reason is because no player in Master Duel can control a coin toss. However, when playing a D.D. Dynamite deck, going first is essential.

For one, it will allow you to have control of the board. Second, some Master Duel users that use these decks have been suspected to use bots to go into the combos. Based off of our experience, this seems to actually be a real thing, as going first against these decks generally results in an auto-surrender.

If you win the coin toss, don’t pass up the opportunity to go first.

Run a smaller Extra Deck

The Banquet of Millions + D.D. Dynamite combo is devastating, as it completely wipes out the opponent’s Extra Deck. Then, it takes all of the opponent’s Life Points. Since D.D. Dynamite deals 300 damage x the number of cards banished, these decks generally use two (one off of Trap Trick’s effect) to deal 9000 LP damage to win. Why 9000? Most Master Duel players use 15 cards in the Extra Deck. Two D.D. Dynamites result in 4500 LP (300 x 15) of damage, plus an additional 4500 LP.

So, you could run 13 Extra Deck cards, instead of 15. This would result in 7800 (3900+3900) LP damage, instead of 9000. However, these burn decks like to run additional burn cards. Unless you can pull of an OTK fast, it might not matter in the long run, unless the opponent is an AI.

Alternative solutions include running a 10 card Extra Deck, or use decks (Monarchs, True Draco) that do not utilize an Extra Deck. Or, use a Deck (Dinosaur) that can navigate without an Extra Deck, thanks to Banquet of Millions.

Run Twin Twisters

A third solution is to use Quick-Play Spell Cards that can be activated during the Draw Phase. This is when D.D. Dynamite decks do their damage.

Examples include Mystical Space Typhoon, Cosmic Cyclone, and Twin Twisters. Twin Twisters is the most meta-relevant of the three.

Activate one of these cards after Banquet of Millions is used, and chain it to the Trap Card. By doing this, it will remove the D.D Dynamite and/or Trap Trick cards off the field. If D.D. Dynamite is activated off of the chain of Twin Twisters, it won’t do any damage, since Banquet of Millions won’t resolve until after the Twin Twisters. By then, D.D. Dynamite will be gone.

Note: This guide is as of March 23, and works off of the original Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel banlist.