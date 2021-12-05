How to beat Hydaelyn in The Mothercrystal in Final Fantasy XIV

Ah, Hydaelyn. If you’re reading this guide, you are likely reading up on how to beat this primal for the first time. Hydaelyn has a few tricks up her sleeve, and is unique in being the only primal that you can bring your NPC Trusts into battle with. This is recommended for your first time, as they can help you learn how to avoid her attacks, as well as give you a buff that prevents death twice.

Here are Hydaelyn’s attacks, and how to deal with them:

Heroes Radiance : Arena wide magical attack. This attack cannot be avoided.

Dawn Mantle : Randomly picks between three Jobs — Dancer, White Mage and Paladin. If Dancer symbols appear, she will attack everywhere except inside her targeting circle. If White Mage symbols appear, she will attack everywhere near her, and if Paladin symbols appear, she will attack in a cross-shaped formation.

Mousa's Scorn : Tankbuster that requires both tanks to stack together to survive.

Summon Crystals : This is a phase change — she will summon six Crystals of Light that you must defeat. While you are doing this, she will do three attacks at random. First, Hydaelyn's Ray will cover the entire room with an AoE. Position near the edge to minimize damage. Next, Crystalline Blizzard III will drop on each party member. Do not stack with anyone else. Finally, Crystalline Stone III will target a random party member. Everyone needs to stack to survive.

Exodus : This attack comes out after defeating the Crystals of Light. It is unavoidable and deals high damage.

: This attack comes out after defeating the Crystals of Light. It is unavoidable and deals high damage. Parhelic Circle: Spawns tiny orbs on the arena that expand after a few seconds and deal high damage.

Spawns tiny orbs on the arena that expand after a few seconds and deal high damage. Parhelion: Shoots out chakra discs in three directions, before retracting them a few seconds later.

Radiant Halo : Arena wide magical attack. This attack cannot be avoided.

: Arena wide magical attack. This attack cannot be avoided. Lightwave: Spawns 4 slow-moving waves of light. There is one safe corner that you can move to that will not get hit — simply predict which path the waves are moving in to find it.

Once you’ve defeated Hydaelyn, you will be able to move on to the final zone of the game — Ultima Thule.