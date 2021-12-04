How to beat Minduruva in Tower of Zot in Final Fantasy XIV

Minduruva is one of the three bosses you’ll be facing off against in the Tower of Zot during your Final Fantasy XIV adventure in the Endwalker expansion. It’s the first boss you face in the dungeon, so battling against them provides a good introduction to the other adversaries you’re going to face off against. Here’s what you need to know about beating Minduruva in the Tower of Zot for Final Fantasy XIV.

Minduruva begins the encounter using the Manusya Bio. It’s a single-target attack that typically goes on your Tank. You can expect Minduruva to use this attack throughout the meeting on your Tank. Following this attack, Minduruva quickly cycles through the four primary spells they’ll be using throughout the rest battle: Manusya Blizzard III, Manusya Fire III, Manusya Thunder III, and Manusya Bio III. Here’s how they each work.

Manusya Blizzard III spreads out throughout the entire room in a distinct pinwheel attack, giving you small areas to dodge and prevent from being hit.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Manusya Fire III is another room AoE attach that you can only dodge by standing directly next to to Minduruva, or the center of the spell. Run to this location to not take any damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Manusya Thunder III fires lightning to the north, east, south, and west locations of the center point of the spell, spreading out from this location, giving you a clear pattern to dodge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Manusya Bio III is a poison attack that goes throughout the entire room that Minduruva is facing, only allowing you to stand behind them to avoid damage.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Minduruva fires this off one after another, giving you a chance to experience all of them. After you’ve seen them, Minduruva performs a Transmuted spell of one of the four spells, channeling it to the opposite side of the room indicated by an arrow. That location will be the focal point of the spell, not Minduruva. That means if you see an arrow for Transmuted Blizard III, you can expect the pinwheel attack to center at this point, and you’ll need to dodge accordingly.

After you’ve dealt with this once, for the rest of the encounter, Minduruva will be performing two Transmuted spells on the other side of the room that you need to dodge, and Minduruva will perform one of the remaining two as well. Minduruvua will first use their spell, followed by the Transmuted spell on the west side of the room and then the east side.

Minduruvua will continue to follow this pattern until the end of the encounter, and your team successfully defeats them.