How to beat Necromancer Garris in Elden Ring

Necromancer Garris isn’t the typical boss. He wields a flail with heads attached to it that were made to resemble the heads of his wife and kids. Not exactly the most inviting person to run into. Defeat him and you will get his weapon which comes with a great weapon art. Here is how you can beat Necromancer Garris in Elden Ring.

Necromancer Garris’ location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Necromancer Garris can be found in the Sage’s Cave. This cave is located in the southwest of Altus Plateau, directly below Mt. Gelmir. Locate the area of Altus Plateau covered in caravans and head west to the lake. Follow the cliff wall to find the cave opening. Go through the cave until you are underneath the waterfall on a ledge. Jump the small gap in the ledge and strike the wall with your weapon to reveal an illusory wall. Strike the wall in the next room with the two chests to reveal the tunnel leading to Garris’ room.

Necromancer Garris’ attacks

Necromancer Garris has a few attacks that hit pretty hard. His biggest advantage is his speed. Since this is an NPC-style fight, Garris will try to run if you box him in. Garris will mainly swing his weapon around which has a pretty standard moveset. Other than that, he will occasionally lift his weapon into the air to cast the Rancorcall spell. This is easy to avoid by rolling to either side. Lastly, he will summon skeletal snails. These snails are easy to defeat but handle them before going back to Garris since they can pose a threat in large numbers.

How to beat Necromancer Garris

Garris is easy to defeat if you power through his attacks. Since his weapon has a pretty standard moveset, you can easily dodge attacks and get your own in. Garris can easily be stunned so go heavy on the attacks and he will get stunlocked for a second. After three or four hits, Garris will typically manage to roll away. His Rancorcall move leaves him open to an attack and can be interrupted if you see it coming. Take the opportunity to attack before he can get the spell cast.