How to beat Poliwrath in Pokémon Go – Weaknesses, counters, strategies

A three-star raid you have the option to tackle in Pokémon Go features Poliwrath. It’s appearing during the Weather Week, one of the many weekly events happening throughout the Season of Legends. Poliwrath is one of the tougher Pokémon you have the option to fight against, but you want to make sure to cover all of Poliwrath’s weaknesses. When you learn Poliwrath’s weaknesses, you can pick the best Pokémon to counter and defeat them. Upon beating the Pokémon, you have the chance to capture it.

All of Poliwrath’s weaknesses

Poliwrath is a Fighting and Water-type Pokémon. It’s going to be weak against Electric, Fairy, Flying, Grass, and Psychic-type moves, but it’s resistant against Bug, Dark, Fire, Ice, Rock, Steel, and Water-type attacks. We highly recommend using any Electric, Grass, or Psychic-type Pokémon against Poliwrath.

Best Pokémon to counter Poliwrath

The best Pokémon to use against Poliwrath during the raid are Exeggutor, Gallade, and Togekiss.

Exeggutor is a Grass and Psychic-type Pokémon. Because it’s a Grass-type, it’ll be resistant against any of Poliwrath’s Water-type attacks, meaning it can be used as a powerful defensive choice. While Exeggutor does not have the best defensive stat, it has superb attack power. With access to Grass and Psychic-type moves, nearly anything it uses against Poliwrath will be super effective.

You can also choose to use Gallade, a Fighting, and Psychic-type Pokémon. Gallade is one of the many Pokémon plenty of trainers have used during the Battle League, and it’s also a great choice to use in raids. It has a much higher defensive stat than Exeggutor does, with nearly identical attack power, making it a good first choice in your roster against Poliwrath. It wouldn’t hurt to have multiple Gallade to counter Poliwrath.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend against Poliwrath will be Togekiss, a Fairy and Flying-type. Like Exeggutor, Togekiss has access to two different types that Poliwrath is weak against, giving a wide variety of attacks to use in the raid. Togekiss is also a more common sight of the considerably powerful Pokémon, regularly seen in the Ultra and Master League. If you have a few to spare against Poliwrath, we recommend lining up your roster with them.

Top Pokémon to counter Poliwrath

For players who do not have access to the three options shared above, there are several other choices you can use. Here are some of the best alternative options for you to use to counter Poliwrath during a raid.

Alola Exeggutor

Lugia

Magnezone

Mega Pidgeot

Mewtwo

Roserade

Tangrowth

Thundurus

Tornadus

Venusaur

Zekrom

You can use any combination of Pokémon we’ve listed above to defeat Poliwrath. You need six Pokémon to participate in the raid. Once you’ve defeated Poliwrath, you and all trainers that participate in the battle have the chance to catch it.

