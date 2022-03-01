How to beat Red Wolf of Radagon in Elden Ring

As you advance your way into the Academy of Raya Lucaria at the center of Liurnia in Elden Ring, you’ll have to face off against the Red Wolf of Radagon. This quick boss can be troublesome for some, as it uses a diverse series of attacks that makes dodging them a nightmare. This guide covers what you need to do to beat the Red Wolf of Radagon in Elden Ring.

How to beat Red Wolf of Radagon

When you initially enter the arena against Radagon, we recommend rushing the large wolf as it may attempt to use its signature blue sword magic attack. Radagon will summon three swords out of thin air, glowing objects before becoming blades. When they do become swords, they’ll go straight at you, following you and forcing you to dodge at the precise moment to avoid them all. You’ll know they’re about to fire because they properly manifest into swords, not before.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another attack Radagon uses is an orange blade it carries in its mouth. If it jumps into the air, it will dive straight down and attempt to attack you on the left side. For this attack, all you have to do is dodge to the right to avoid it, and you’ll have an opening to strike Radagon before it can recover properly. Alternatively, if it’s on the ground and this weapon manifests, you can expect a sweeping strike you’ll need to dodge or an attack starting on its left side and then one on the right.

Radagon can also rush around and perform smaller bites and claw swipes, but these are less frequent than the magical attacks Radagon does. Every so often, when retreating, Radagon will summon a single blue blade in the air and fire it to follow up with an orange blade strike, potentially trying to catch you off guard.

The best strategy against Radagon is to watch its movements and wait to overpower it when it misses. While Radagon’s strength is its speed, you can use it to your advantage as it will take a moment to recover from its attacks.

Upon defeating Radagon, you’ll receive a Memory Stone.