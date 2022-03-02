How to beat Red Wolf of the Champion in Elden Ring

The Red Wolf of the Champion boss is a similar boss encounter you may have had earlier in Elden Ring. If you defeated the Red Wolf of Radagan in the Academy of Raya Lucaria, you likely have a good idea of what to expect. You can find the Red Wolf of the Champion boss encounter in Gelmir Hero’s Grave in the Atlus Plateau region. In this guide, we’ll cover what you need to do to beat the Red Wolf of the Champion in Elden Ring.

You can find the Red Wolf of the Champion boss encounter here.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to beat the Red Wolf of the Champion

The encounter will be with a large red wolf, and this agile creature will attempt to use its speed against you frequently. If you remain far away from it, it can summon the blade magic glintblades at you. These will appear three at a time, or only one. If you only see the only, expect a forward lunge at you, or to see three glintblades to appear shortly after.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The typical attacks of the Red Wolf consist of it rising on its hind legs to lunge at you, using both teeth. You can expect an attack from the right side or the left and then a follow-up from the other side. After these attacks, the Red Wolf will pull away to prepare for another assault.

Alternatively, you can expect to see a red blade appear in its mouth, and it will begin with a slash from the right side and then a more significant AoE attack from the left. If the Red Wolf summons the blade to its fangs at a distance, it will attempt to jump up high into the air and crash into you using an overhead strike. When this happens, you always want to dodge to your right and move out of the way. Dodging to the right will avoid any damage from this attack and leave the Red Wolf exposed.

There are only a handful of times to get an attack in against the Red Wolf. We’ve found waiting for the end of a combo to stick in a strike before backing away. We highly recommend using a Poison or Bleed build-up weapon to do some heavy damage-over-time effects against it.

During the Red Wolf’s second phase, the glintblades begin to appear more frequently, and you’ll see three blades appearing one after another, forcing you to dodge more often. The Red Wolf will use these magical attacks alongside its traditional combos.

Once you’ve defeated the Red Wolf of the Champion, you’ll receive the Bloodhound Knight Floh Spirit Ashes that you can summon into battle.