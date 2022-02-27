How to beat Royal Knight Ledenna in Elden Ring

If you want to advance through Caria Manor and make it to the top in Elden Ring, you’ll need to take down and defeat the Royal Knight Ledenna. It’s a boss that you can find right before you make it over to the Three Sisters region of the Lands Between. In this guide, we cover how to defeat the Royal Knight Ledenna and how to best take it down in Elden Ring.

How to beat Royal Knight Ledenna

When you arrive through the mist, Royal Knight Ledenna is a spectral entity that will be on horseback with a large lance. Despite the lance, it can fire an array of magical abilities, which means if you’re a distance away from it, you can still take damage.

The standard attack pattern for Ledenna consists of using a spell to summon five blue daggers, and firing them at you, followed by firing a magical blue attack at you from the back of its lance. You’ll see these two attacks reasonably often, even if you’re engaged in close-quarters combat against them. Therefore, you want to make sure to pay attention to the way it’s using its lance and take notice whenever you see blue energy surrounding it.

As for its melee attacks, Ledenna will close the distance with you using her horse and typically lead in with a downward strike, and she brings back the weapon to potentially hit you again. Additionally, if her horse kicks up into the air, you can anticipate a downward strike from her lance.

The typical combination of melee attacks you’ll see from her on her right side is an upward slash, followed by bringing them back before slamming it down to the ground. The start of this combination can also occur with a faster, four-hit strike. If you are behind her, the hose will attack to kick you. If you are on her left side, she will turn and attempt to stab her blade into the ground, and she also brings a slash across to keep her distance. While in front of her, sometimes firing a magical attack at you.

Second phase

This is during the first phase. For the second phase, the attacks will increase, and she gains the ability to summon a blue bow. You’ll want to wait until she fires this bow to dodge due to the speed, and this is easily her strongest attack. Also, her magical daggers and blue rays became more consistent during her second phase.

We recommend using a summon for this fight to distract her, such as the bandit skeletons or pikeman ones. Both are suitable to take her attention off of you to them, giving you time to strike. Unfortunately, you cannot summon your horse to make it a fair match because you are indoors.