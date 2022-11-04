How to beat Sequential Trial 1 in Genshin Impact: Adventurer’s Trials

Genshin Impact’s 3.2 update featured some intense new content, including the final conclusion to the Sumeru Archon questline. With that in mind, it’s perhaps to be expected that the folks at HoYoVerse also included some more lighthearted material with the update, including the Adventurer’s Trials, a fun mini-Olympics side-event that has more in common with Mario Party than the sweeping majesty of the main game.

There are five trials in total, and the first one eases players in gently with a selection of three events to play through. Here’s how to beat it.

Challenge 1 – Superfast Hat Trick

Superfast Hat Trick gives you two characters to work with — Yanfei and Klee. Both are Pyro-charged team members, which will come in handy for this challenge. The aim is to hit Electro Slimes with Pyro attacks, triggering the Overloaded reaction and bouncing them into goals on each side of the arena. Normal Electro Slimes are worth 1 point, while giant ones are worth 5, and you can send the Slimes into any goal — the points will still count.

For this first challenge, you need to score 35 points in ten minutes. It’s an easy task, even if you take it very slowly. You can’t use either character’s Elemental Burst ability, so stick to normal attacks and Elemental Skills for the best results. Klee’s bombs work well here, though you need to be pretty close by to use them. If you’re trying to snipe some Slimes from across the arena, consider using Yanfei’s magic attacks instead as it has a better range. Ideally you want to try and cluster some Slimes close together and then use Klee’s bombs to send them all towards the goal at once. Watch out for moving barriers that will pop up from time to time, and be wary of using Yanfei’s Elemental Skill, which can risk scattering a bunch of Slimes that you’ve grouped together.

Challenge 2 – Smash ‘n’ Bash

Smash ‘n’ Bash puts you in the shoes of lupine fan fave Razor. Using his broadsword and his Electro Elemental Skill and Burst you’re tasked with destroying a never-ending wall of explosive blocks. Specifically, you need to destroy 220 of them in the ten-minute time limit.

The key to a speedy win in this challenge is recognizing the different types of block. The grey ones have no special attributes, but the ones in various shades of orange and red are going to come in handy, and should be prioritized as you tear through the wall. The first, known as the Transverse Explosive Rock, can clear a whole row of blocks in one go. The second, simply called a Big Explosive Rock, can take out all 18 blocks currently on the screen in one fell swoop. The last, called a Mighty Rock, will boost your attack power, allowing you to break down blocks more quickly. Don’t be afraid to utilize Razor’s Elemental Skill and Burst, too — you’ll automatically accrue Elemental energy over time, so there’s no need to be stingy.

Challenge 3 – Shieldbreaker

The aim of Shieldbreaker is exactly what it says on the tin — you need to break the shields of the Abyss Mages that pop up using Kazuha’s Anemo abilities and environmental items like torches and rain stones, triggering elemental reactions like Overloaded, Melt, and Vaporize. Thankfully you only need to break an opponent’s shield to defeat them, making it a little more manageable to take down 16 of them in the ten-minute time limit.

This event is, pardon the pun, a breeze. Kazuha is a powerful Anemo character, and will automatically restore both health and elemental energy over time. On top of that, his cooldowns are significantly diminished, so make liberal use of his Elemental Skill near a torch or other environmental item to break those shields. Use Kazuha’s Elemental Burst whenever you can, as it’s a large AOE Anemo attack that will make short work of any remaining Abyss Mages.

Genshin Impact Sequential Trial 1 rewards

Completing the first trial in Genshin Impact 3.2’s Adventurer’s Trials will net you 60 Primogems, 20000 Mora, 2 Philosophies of Freedom, and 6 Adventurer’s Experience. Go ahead and use these upgrade materials to level up your characters and their Talents — you’ve earned it.