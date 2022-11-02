Genshin Impact 3.2 Adventurer’s Trials event guide – times, trials, and rewards

Genshin Impact’s 3.2 update is here, and it’s a doozy. With brand new Archon quests seeing out the final stages of the Sumeru storyline, two new characters to pull for, and much more, there’s plenty to get players excited. Of note among the new content are several new limited-time events, including one called the Adventurer’s Trials. Here’s what you need to know about it.

Genshin Impact Adventurer’s Trials dates

As with many events in Genshin Impact, the Adventurer’s Trials is a limited time event that will unfold over several days. The whole duration of the event will run from November 4 until November 21, giving players plenty of time to grind out those rewards before they disappear for good. Make note of the fact that you’ll need to be Adventure Rank 20 or above to participate.

The event will gradually unfurl over the first five days, with a new challenge stage unlocking each day. After the fifth challenge is unlocked, you’ll have until the end of the event period to nab all the goods, so get practising.

Genshin Impact Adventurer’s Trials challenges

The specifics of each trial aren’t yet known, but we have a good idea of the general run-down of the event. Cyrus, Guild Master of the Mondstadt Adventurer’s Guild, needs your help training up some of the rookies in the guild. That’ll see you participating in some light-hearted challenges with a predetermined party of characters, using weaponry and Elemental Skills to hit balls, avoid obstacles, and gather coins, to name but a few.

As an added bonus, the event supports co-op, so if you want to get a friend in on the action and take on the challenges together, you can. Sure, it’s not quite as exciting as going up against a powerful boss together, but sometimes it’s nice to just blow off some steam.

Genshin Impact Adventurer’s Trials rewards

The rewards on offer for those able to complete the Genshin Impact Adventurer’s Trials are very useful for the aspiring Traveller. Primogems and Mora, of course, can be won, as well as valuable weapon ascension materials and character and talent level-up materials.