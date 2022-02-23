How to beat the Beastman of Farum Azula in Elden Ring – Groveside Cave Guide

The Beastman of Farum Azula is an early game optional boss in Elden Ring. It can be found in Groveside Cave in the Limgrave region of the map. The Beastman of Farum Azula should be an easy enough fight for Soulsborne veterans, but for newer players, he will prove to be a harsh introduction to certain elements of combat.

Where to find Groveside Cave and the Beastman of Farum Azula

Groveside Cave can be found to the west of the forest near the Church of Elleh where players will start the game.

Groveside Cave Walkthrough

The Groveside Cave is fairly simple. When you enter there will be a short drop to the left with some wolves. You can lure them up one at a time and take them out. One wolf is tougher than the rest and will require a few strikes to deal with. After that, drop down and grab the glowing items that you can see, then head into the murky darkness. Two more wolves await, so take them out then grab all the Silver Fireflies you can see glowing against the wall. Head to the right to take out one more wolf and find the tunnel that leads to the Beastman.

How to beat the Beastman of Farum Azula

This boss is deceptively fast, and hits incredibly hard at the start of the game. It can completely strip your stamina and poise within two hits due to the extremely heavy blade it carries. The best way to defend against this enemy is dodge rolling and making sure you are not slow-rolling. If you are slow-rolling, you are likely to be heavily punished because of the speed of the attacks.

The good news is that the Beastman gets stun locked easily, so landing multiple strikes in a row should give you a great chance to get around behind him for a backstab. You can abuse I-frames on rolls to dodge forward into strikes, and then rapidly attack again, to keep the beast stun locked.

After you have defeated it, the Beastman will drop the Flame Drake Talisman that will give you some resistance to fire.