How to beat the Child of Darkness challenge in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Marvel’s Midnight Suns provides a plethora of unique hero-specific challenges that can grant rare abilities and unique cosmetics. Each one also has a specific objective that needs to be completed in a set number of moves before players can get the aforementioned rewards. One of the first challenges that players will be faced with is called the Child of Darkness, which is meant for the game’s protagonist, the Hunter. If you’re having trouble completing it, then we’re here to help you figure it out.

How to beat Child of Darkness in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

In order to finish the Child of Darkness challenge, you will need to destroy the crystal found on the far end of the map by throwing one of the enemies into it. However, you’ll only be able to use a total of five Charge cards and one Whip card to accomplish it. If you run out of moves at any point, you lose the challenge.

To do this, you will first need to use one of your Charge cards on the enemy to your left without killing it. Since the Charge move doesn’t deal any damage, all you’ll have to do after selecting it is aim it at the rightmost direction. This should prevent it from hitting any walls or obstacles so it’ll survive.

Next, use another one of your Charge cards on the enemy that’s carrying a similar card. This time, you’ll have to kill it so feel free to aim anywhere as long as it ends up downing the opponent. As soon as it’s killed, you’ll get another Charge move added to your hand.

Afterwards, you will want to use another Charge ability on the first creature that you moved earlier, but this time you’ll be moving it to the path on the left. Again, your goal here will only be to move it and not kill it outright because this is the opponent you’ll be using to break the crystal.

Once you’ve moved it to the path on the left, you can go ahead and use another one of your Charge cards on the foe that’s carrying the Whip ability. Feel free to kill this enemy since you’ll need to use Whip to finish the challenge.

After it’s been killed, you should only be left with one Charge and one Whip move in your hand. Use the remaining Charge card that you have on the creature that you moved earlier and ram him all the way to the end right in front of the crystal. You can then use the Whip card to smash it into the crystal once it’s been positioned properly.

As soon as the crystal breaks, another one will spawn on the opposite end of the map, but this time you’ll be given the Hunter’s Legendary move called Bladestorm. Simply use this move on the new crystal to finish the challenge.