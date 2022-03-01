There are multiple bosses and foes for you to encounter in Elden Ring. Early in your campaign, you may attempt to best the Crucible Knight at Stormhill Evergaol. We don’t recommend beating this foe early in your game but trying it out never hurt. This guide will cover how to beat the Crucible Knight at Stormhill Evergaol in Elden Ring.

You can find the Crucible Knight at this location, south of the Stormhill Shack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to beat the Crucible Knight

The Crucible Knight is a slow-moving knight with a large sword and a heavy shield. The initial attack from the Knight varies, but it will typically follow the pattern of an angled slice, followed by bringing it back for another stroke. Throughout the encounter, you should expect to see the Knight lift its left to perform cone earthquake-like ability, knocking you in the air or heavily damaging you. When you see the left front leg moving, roll out of the way or wait to dodge it.

The Knight will also perform a quicker four-strike assault against you, first from the right, then the left, and then repeating this. These attacks are swift and faster than the others. The slower attacks are normally followed by a large swing back to you. Every so often, after a starting strike, the Knight may drag the sword on the ground to attempt an uppercut.

The Knight also can charge its shield and then rush you to throw you up in the air. A downward slam follows this if it lands. If it doesn’t, the Knight is exposed to an attack.

You want to watch out for when the Knight wields the sword in both hands, using much more potent attacks than before. This mode is brief, typically a three-hit combo, the last two being 360-degree attacks around it before taking up the shield again.

When you reach half health with the Knight, it releases a burst of energy and has two attacks now. First, it can jump into the air and fly at you, performing a thrust. Or it can summon a tail behind it. The tail can hit in a 360-degree attack, with the potential of a second attack being much longer, stretching out away from the Knight. The Knight continues to use all of the combos it previously had been using, but it may add a short tail-strike at the end to make things more complicated.

You’ll want to time the Knight’s sword swings. It’s all about rolling out of the way or parrying and then hitting it once or twice before backing off to deal the most damage without taking too much of it yourself.

After defeating the Knight, you’ll receive the Incantation Aspects of the Crucible: Tail.