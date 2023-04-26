Everyone wants power, and in GTA Online you can get it by becoming a CEO. Why work for the man when you can be the man, and put other people to work for you? You can’t just become a CEO without making some investments, however, and the first thing you will need to do is purchase some offices.

If you’re looking to change things up and move from life as a gangster on the street to running your own organization, then you’ll have to work hard to get there. This guide will teach you how to become a CEO in GTA 5 and what offices to buy.

How to Register as a CEO in GTA Online

The starting rate for offices in GTA Online is a million dollars, so you’ll need to grind out that cash if you don’t already have it. To purchase an office, you will need to open your phone and go to Dynasty8 Executive Realty on the Internet.

Maze Bank Tower – $4 million

– $4 million Lombank West – $3.1 million

– $3.1 million Arcadius Business Center – $2.25 million

– $2.25 million Maze Bank West – $1 million

Each office will also have various upgrade options available when you purchase it, and if you have the extra capital, you can select which ones you want.

Decor – how the inside of your office is decorated

– how the inside of your office is decorated Personnel – a secretary, you can decide on male or female

– a secretary, you can decide on male or female Organization name – set the name that appears on a sign inside the office, also options for font and color

– set the name that appears on a sign inside the office, also options for font and color Gun locker – at the end day, the business is just a front, after all

– at the end day, the business is just a front, after all Safe – a place to store that hard-earned cash

– a place to store that hard-earned cash Accommodation – an apartment attached to the offices

Becoming a CEO in GTA 5 will give you access to all the same benefits that a VIP has. You can hire and fire bodyguards, get access to VIP jobs, challenges and abilities, and earn extra cash through members of your organization. Properties you buy will also give you access to new vehicles.

Associates in your organization will get RP bonuses for being close to you, extra wages for consecutive special cargo missions, extra wages for helping the CEO complete missions, and an increased health regeneration cap. You will also earn a wage of $5000 every 15 minutes, but this can be reduced if the CEO gets killed while you are working for them. You can make people associates by sending them text messages on their phones, inviting them to join you.