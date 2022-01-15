How to become a brain surgeon in BitLife

Becoming a doctor in BitLife is not an easy task. You’ll need to work hard at a young age, and get into the medical profession as early as possible to ensure you’re able to jump into the medical field. There’s a lot of work you’ll need to put into if you want to succeed. In this guide, we’re going to cover everything you need to do to become a doctor.

Before leaving high school, we recommend working on your character’s Smart stats as much as possible. You can do this by visiting the library, or reading a book whenever you have the opportunity. The more often you do this, the higher your Smarts stat will increase each year. You’ll also want to maintain your High School grades by attending class and studying hard.

Next, when applying for college, make sure to go for a Biology or Psychology degree. These are of the two degrees that lead into the medical field. After being accepted into college, similar to high school, you want to read as often as possible and study hard at school to keep your grades up. These are instrumental to becoming a doctor.

Image via Candywriter LLC

Once you’ve completed college, you need to attend Medical School. You’ll only be able to apply here if your grades were good enough, and your character has a high enough Smarts stat. After being accepted, it’s another four years of studying hard and reading books. After you’ve finished, you can then apply for the Brain Surgery position at any hospital with the available occupation.

When you’re a doctor, you’ll be able to make quite a bit of money and improve your overall lifestyle quite a bit. It’s an easy life to maintain, so long as you don’t do anything to mess it up, such as causing problems at work or having a character who gets into trouble with the cops.