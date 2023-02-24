How to become a Ghoul in Blox Fruits and what it does

Blox Fruits is huge with everything it offers, from many fruits to weapons, but a core part of its mechanics is your race. There are currently six races to choose from, Human, Rabbit, Shark, Angel, Cyborg, and Ghoul. This guide will go over how you can become a Ghoul in Blox Fruits and what changes it brings to the table.

How to get Ghoul race in Blox Fruits

To become part of the Ghoul race in the game, you must be at least level 1000, have 100 Ectoplasm, and have a Hellfire Torch. You can level up by killing NPCs and doing quests. You must kill the NPCs on the Cursed Ship to get Ectoplasm, as they will randomly drop it. You can find the Cursed Ship near the Graveyard island in the Second Sea. Lastly, Hellfire Torch can be obtained by killing the Cursed Captain on the ship, with a drop rate of only 2%.

Once you have everything needed, head to an NPC named Experimic, who is in the kitchen of the Cursed Ship. Once you are inside the ship, head straight, and you will end up in the kitchen. Talk to Experimic; if you have requirements, he will offer you to become part of the Ghoul race in Blox Fruits. If you don’t meet the requirements, he will say it’s cold.

What does the Ghoul race do in Blox Fruits?

Before you jump into becoming a Ghoul, you should at least know what it does. The first change is your running speed during the night, which increases by 30%. Then you will have two horns and the ability to regenerate slightly faster. That’s not all, you can also awaken your Ghoul race to different levels and have even more powerful abilities, but they will require grinding.