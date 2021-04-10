How to become a monk in BitLife

You can explore several unique lifestyles and choices in BitLife. You can live an upstanding career path of a doctor, or choose the darker, seedier choices that come with joining the Mafia, which typically mean you’ll be committing numerous crimes and be on the run from the police. Alternatively, there’s always the opportunity for you to take things a bit easier, get away from it all, and become a monk.

To become a monk, you need to follow a pure lifestyle. You can do this by making sure your male character remains a virigin, and does not accept any drugs or alcohol while they are in high school. You can avoid these activities pretty easily because they are not required, and whenever another character interacts with you, you can always say no and refuse them.

When you’ve graduated high school, you’ll need to look for the monk job underneath the careers section in occupations. It will be on the very bottom of the page because it does provide you with too much income.

The job pays extremely poorly, so you’ll have to scroll all the way down on the careers to find it. It took us a few years to have it appear, so you may need another job or part-time gig to help sustain your character. If it doesn’t appear the first year, continue hitting the age up icon while you wait for it to show up.

Becoming a monk is much like any other job in BitLife, so you’ll want to make sure you regularly maintain your character’s stats by working out, altering their diet, and regularly visiting the doctor when they have an issue. If you want to earn more money in your career, make sure to work harder whenever you have the chance and become good friends with your supervisor.