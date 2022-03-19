There are many jobs and careers for you to explore in BitLife. If you prefer focusing on the stock market, you can eventually find yourself in a stockbroker position in the game. The best way to do this is to make sure you work on your character’s skills before looking for a position. In this guide, we cover how to become a stockbroker in BitLife.

The best way to go about this in the game is to make sure when you apply for college, you go into it looking for a mathematics, business, or finances degree. You can make this selection right initially, giving you four years of college work to focus on before you jump into society. Then, after those four years, you need to select the best starting career to work towards becoming a stockbroker.

When applying for a job under Occupation, you want to look for the Junior Stockbroker position. If you do not see this job available, we recommend waiting a year for the job list to refresh and then trying to find another one. This could take several attempts before you see one available. Thankfully, applying for the position will be easy with mathematics or business degree on your character.

After you have the position, the final step is to continue to work hard every year and focus on your job. Eventually, you’ll be promoted into an official stockbroker from the junior level position.