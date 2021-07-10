How to become an underboss in the mafia in BitLife

The underboss in a mafia directly reports to the head of the family and makes sure everyone underneath them performs well to keep things running smoothly. It’s a difficult job, and for some, it can be even more challenging to earn this ranking in BitLife. You have to earn the family’s trust and make sure you’re supported by several members and the boss to earn this ranking. It will take you several years to reach this rank, so don’t expect it to happen immediately.

When you become a mafia member, you’ll spend a lot of time doing lowly work for your family. You mainly want to finish crimes to earn money for your family, with the most profitable ones focused on forcing businesses to work with you and provide you protection money. Grand Theft Auto is another good crime, train robbery, or going after banks. All of these are effective ways to earn income for your mafia family.

You also want to make sure you’re not reaching out to members of your mafia family and becoming too friendly with them. A member of the family who is too friendly is often seen as a rat, and things can go poorly for you. It’s better to wait until you’re approached by mafia members to become friends with them, and even then, you have to be careful in case they’re the rat. Eventually, you can gain the Mafia Boss’ respect, and you’ll slowly work your way up the ladder. Making more money and effectively increasing the notoriety of the mafia family is the best way to increase your standing.

Eventually, you’ll be asked to become the underboss. From there, you’ll become the mafia member who gives out orders to everyone in the family, and you’re essentially running things so the mafia boss can enjoy the benefits of your hard work. You’ll want to aim for that position pretty soon, too.