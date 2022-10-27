How to beep the car horn in Forza Horizon 5

Look, it’s not particularly polite to honk the car horn at someone in the real world. In the world of Forza Horizon 5, it’s a bit less risky. Much like real cars, vehicles in Forza Horizon 5 do have car horns. And in some cases, you’ll actually need to use the car horn in order to complete missions that pop up during the Horizon Festival. So, how can you beep the car horn in Forza Horizon 5? Let’s take a look at the controls you’ll need to know.

Related: All barn find locations in Forza Horizon 5 – How to find all hidden cars, maps, and more

How to beep the horn in Forza Horizon 5

Here’s how drivers in Forza Horizon 5 can beep the horn of the car. It’s actually pretty simple: all that needs to be done is to press down on the right stick of the Xbox controller. This means click RS down, and this will cause the horn of the car to go off.

Now, keep in mind that when you click the horn, whatever sound is set as the active horn will go off. If you ever want to change a car’s horn in Forza Horizon 5, here’s what you will need to do.

Screenshot by Gamepur

At the pause menu, scroll through the available tabs until you find the ‘Cars’ section. Then, select the ‘Car Horn’ tab. This will bring you to the full list of horns that have been unlocked or acquired through play. New horns can be obtained by way of weekly Playlist challenges, or at the Forzathon shop.