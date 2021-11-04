All barn find locations in Forza Horizon 5 – How to find every hidden cars, maps, and more

Barn find quests are a tradition in Forza Horizon titles, and these challenges have returned once again for Forza Horizon 5. Barn finds are challenges in which players need to survey an area, and find a hidden warehouse. Each warehouse holds a hidden race car, and the only way to obtain that car is by finding it in the open-world.

Mexico is filled with barn finds in Forza Horizon 5, and here’s where you can find these cars.

Barn Find #1

Screenshot by Gamepur

1993 Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck

The first barn find is found in the flatlands of Baja California.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This barn find, which contains a 1993 Toyota #1 T100 Baja Truck, can be found to the south end of De Otro Muno.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barn Find #2

1970 GMC Jimmy

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second barn find is a 1970 GMC Jimmy. This one is a bit different, as this barn find is located on the eastern side of the map.

This barn find is in a portion of land filled with rivers and trees, but the area where the barn actually is should not be too hard to find.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We’ll update this guide with more barn finds once those are found.