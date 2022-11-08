How to Blade Latch in God of War Ragnarok

The Blade Latch is a technique Kratos can use to navigate the open world in God of War Ragnarök. Ragnarök will task Kratos and Atreus on a quest that will lead them through a multitude of realms, and each one contains puzzles and hidden areas that always seem beyond reach. Kratos can use his axe and blades to navigate these environments, so knowing how to use the Blade Latch is necessary to discover these secrets. This guide explains how to Blade Latch in God of War Ragnarök.

How to Blade Latch in God of War Ragnarök

The Blade Latch is a technique Kratos can use to manipulate the environment and traverse specific areas across the nine realms. The Blade Latch requires you to use the Blades of Chaos. You don’t need to swap to this weapon to use the Flame Latch, as he will automatically swap and use them when you perform this move. To use the Flame Latch, approach the correct object. Objects in the environment will feature red colors and a symbol that looks like a white sword. It is pictured in the image below.

Related: How to stun enemies in God of War Ragnarok

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you are in the correct position to see this symbol, tap Circle, and Kratos will latch onto the hook with his blades. After you latch on to the object in question, you will have a choice of where to flick the object. Often you will have a pillar you can choose to move left or right. In other situations, you may have to lower or raise a platform with the Flame Latch.

The Flame Latch is necessary for exploring every realm in God of War Ragnarök. It’s also used in a multitude of puzzles and hidden areas. Always watch for red coloring or red hooks in the environment.