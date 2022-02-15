How to Bounty Prep in Destiny 2

When new expansions or seasons are released in Destiny 2, the race begins to get more power, level up your artifact, and get your hands on all the new content. While you can start new expansions without any preparation, players are always trying to get their guardians ahead as fast as possible to speed through those early levels. The most popular form of expansion preparation is bounty prepping, which allows players to jump up a few levels as soon as an expansion releases.

What is Bounty Prepping?

Screenshot by Gamepur

To put it simply, bounty prepping is the act of doing as many bounties as possible and not turning them in until the release of a new expansion or season. The main point of bounty prepping is to get a headstart on your guardian’s experience level and the seasonal artifact. By quickly leveling up your seasonal artifact, you will gain fast access to the seasonal mods within that will help with most of the season’s content. Bounty prepping is especially important if you plan to participate in a day one Raid or Dungeon.

How to Bounty Prep

You might think bounty prepping might be as simple as collecting a bunch of bounties and completing them all. While you can do this, there are ways to get more experience levels when the new expansion or season launches. To get the most out of bounty prepping, you will want to start two weeks before the release of an expansion due to some bounties not being available every week. If you want even more experience on a release, bounty prep on all three characters if you have them available.

Start with weekly bounties

The most important aspect of bounty farming is completing as many weekly bounties as possible as they give a considerable amount of more XP per bounty. Due to the removal of weekly bounties from the core three playlist activities, there aren’t as many available weekly bounties as you might think. Here are all available weekly bounty locations:

Europa – Two a week, Four Total

– Two a week, Four Total Cosmodrome – Two

– Two Hawthorne Clan Bounties – Four a week, Eight Total

– Four a week, Eight Total Iron Banner – Four per event, Eight Total

– Four per event, Eight Total Moon – Four

– Four Starhorse – One

Remember to do all of your weeklies on all of your characters to get the maximum amount of experience possible on launch.

Stock up on daily bounties

After you have filled your inventory with completed weekly bounties, you can then progress to daily bounties. These are available at practically every vendor in the Destiny 2 world and are very easy to complete, allowing you to stock up with a lot of them. Once again, it is smart to do this on all of your characters. Depending on how much time you have left before an expansion, you can completely fill your inventory with finished weekly and daily bounties.