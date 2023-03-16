How to breed allays in Minecraft

Allays are small flying friendly mobs that were introduced in Minecraft’s 1.19 Wild update. There are only two places you can find Allays: Pillager Outposts and Woodland Mansions. Pull the lever outside the cells they’re locked in and they will fly out. You can give them items, and they will find and collect more of that item nearby if possible. Any Allay you’ve given an item to will follow you wherever you go. There are usually several Allays imprisoned in each Pillager Outpost or Woodland Mansion, but if you want even more, then it is possible to breed them.

How to farm allays in Minecraft

An allay will duplicate itself if you feed it an amethyst shard while a jukebox is playing nearby. So, this breeding recipe requires various components: an allay, an amethyst shard, a jukebox, and a music disc. Once you’ve found allays at a Pillager Outpost or Woodland Mansion, you can get them to follow you by giving them items then, if you want them to stay put, you can build a cell of your own to keep them in.

How to find amethyst shards

Screenshot by Gamepur

Get amethyst shards by mining full-grown amethyst clusters, which grows on budding amethyst blocks, which are in turn found inside amethyst geodes, which can be found anywhere between depths of -58 and 30 (we found two amethyst geodes close together at about -35, luckily almost directly below the Woodland Mansion where we found allays).

How to get a jukebox and music disc

Screenshot by Gamepur

Making a jukebox is fairly easy, requiring a crafting station, eight planks, and one diamond, but finding a music disc is much more difficult. Various types of music discs can be found in chests in Dungeons, Ancient Cities, Woodland Mansions, Buried Treasure, Strongholds, and Bastion Remnants, but a relatively easy way of getting one is to trick a skeleton into killing a creeper, which makes the creeper drop a music disc.