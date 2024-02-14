How To Breed Jetragon In Palworld

Recommended Videos

One of the best flying mounts in Palworld has to be Jetragon. With high speed, power, and capability to carpet bomb your enemies in the Syndicate and beyond, this fighter plane Pal has everything you need to assert dominance across all islands.

While it’s all well and good to catch a Jetragon for your own personal jetting use, getting one that is properly equipped with all the best Passive Skills can be a challenge. We hope you like cake because you’ll be making plenty of it if you want to get a prime Jetragon in Palworld. In this quick guide, we’ll go over everything you need to know about breeding Jetragon in Palworld.

How To Get a Jetragon Egg in Palworld

Many players hope there’s a mighty breeding combo out there that can land them a Jetragon earlier than level 50. Unfortunately, when it comes to Jetragon, there is no replacement for the real deal. To get a Jetragon egg, you’ll need two Jetragons.

Nothing creates a Jetragon in Palworld other than a pair, one male and one female. This makes things relatively simple, though, because now all you need to get yourself in that breeding grind is two Jetragons. And since bosses respawn, you may find yourself in decent luck.

Where To Find Jetragon in Palworld

Jetragon is located in the smoking, lava-covered area of the world, far west from where you first started. You’ll have to fly or ride your way through practically all of Mordor to get there. We recommend using a flying mount to reach Jetragon’s spawn area on account of all the lava. However, it isn’t impossible to get there on a grounded mount. Speedy mounts like Direhowl and Fenglope are great for traversing areas like these, especially if you’re looking to avoid most fights.

Tips For Fighting Jetragon in Palworld

To breed Jetragon, you’ll need to catch two of them first. To do this, you’ll have to get pretty familiar with Jetragon as a boss, and they are one tough customer. Thankfully, you’ll find this beast hovering relatively low to the ground so that you won’t be forced into an aerial confrontation. The only problem is, once a Jetragon notices you, it lets you know, and catching it even with Giga Pal Spheres can be tricky. Below are our tips for getting a good hold on that Jetragon so that you can successfully catch one or two if you are lucky:

Put the dragon on ice: If you want a chance at getting Jetragon in a catchable state, you’ll need a lot of damage. Using Ice type Pals is great for getting that supereffective damage up. If you have a mono-Ice team, it is time to bring them for a test run!

If you want a chance at getting Jetragon in a catchable state, you’ll need a lot of damage. Using Ice type Pals is great for getting that supereffective damage up. If you have a mono-Ice team, it is time to bring them for a test run! Consider a speedy mount: If you have your stock set in your own ability to attack or attack while on a mount, use it. Jetragon is faster than you are on your own legs, so investing in some speedier way to move around can keep you from being one shot back to your base.

If you have your stock set in your own ability to attack or attack while on a mount, use it. Jetragon is faster than you are on your own legs, so investing in some speedier way to move around can keep you from being one shot back to your base. Don’t keep your distance: It may be tempting to stay a few yards from such a terrible foe. Keep in mind that Jetragon is a long-range specialist. If you get too far away, missiles will zone in to take you out. If you can stay close, try to bait specific, close-range attacks instead.

Once you have captured one Jetragon, another one will spawn after a certain amount of time. If you beat one, you’ve beaten them all, so prepare your cake and farm for your Jetragon pair once you’ve acquired both. Catching and breeding Pals can be tricky for new players, which is why we recommend our beginners guide here or the rest of our Palworld catalog on Gamepur.