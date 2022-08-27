You might think you are safe in your C.A.M.P. in Fallout 76, but enemies can still reach you, and other players can still dismantle everything you worked so hard to create. What you need is a place that is all your own. Somewhere that no harm can come to you and you are free to relax in peace. You need a Shelter. Shelters are underground bunkers that you can build in Fallout 76 that let you get away from it all. Unfortunately, they aren’t accessible right away.

How to unlock Shelters in Fallout 76

Like other additions that were made to Fallout 76, Shelters need to be unlocked by completing a quest. Thankfully, the quest to unlock them isn’t very long. The quest you need to complete is called Home Expansion and you can start it by visiting any of the train stations around the map.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Each train station has a bulletin board that advertises different quests that you can get. Interact with the Shelters poster on one of the bulletin boards to start the Home Expansion quest. This will lead you to the Shelters Claim Center that can be found inside Vault 51.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Vault 51 is in the northwestern corner of the map, high up in the mountains. Once there, you will interact with a robot that goes by the name of Mr. Clark. The quest will conclude when you register as a shelter owner and are given a basic shelter to build.

How to build a Shelter in Fallout 76

You can’t just build a Shelter anywhere. You will need to place down your C.A.M.P before you can build a shelter. Once that is done, bring up the build menu and scroll over until you find the Shelters tab. In this tab, you will see all of the Shelters that you can build.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can obtain more Shelters from the Atomic Shop. These will cost Atoms, though you can get some for free if you subscribe to Fallout 1st.