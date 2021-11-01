How to build Academy Enchanters in Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set 6

Every time a new Teamfight Tactics (TFT) Set comes out, the most important thing is to find the best builds and play them. Now, heading into Set 6, let’s take a look at the top hit build running the meta charts: Academy Enchanters.

The units

The favored version of this build involves eight units: Leona, Taric, Braum, Janna, Lux, Orianna, Viktor, and Yuumi. They have a great synergy of powerful front-liners (Leona, Taric, Braum), team-ruining CC (Orianna), health buffs (Yuumi, Janna), and the powerful damage of Viktor and, of course, Lux.

The buffs

For the build to work, the buff set-up focuses mostly on getting 3 Enchanters, and then a range of Academy, Arcanist, Scholar, and Bodyguard units.

3 Enchanter: +35 magic resist for the whole team; 25% healing and shielding for Enchanters

+35 magic resist for the whole team; 25% healing and shielding for Enchanters 2 Academy: Academics have 20 bonus Attack Damage and Ability Power; they also get 3 of each boosted for each ability their allies cast

Academics have 20 bonus Attack Damage and Ability Power; they also get 3 of each boosted for each ability their allies cast 2 Scholar : Your team gains five extra mana every 2 seconds

: Your team gains five extra mana every 2 seconds 2 Bodyguard: Bodyguard have 100 more armor. Shortly after combat begins, they also taunt adjacent enemies.

Bodyguard have 100 more armor. Shortly after combat begins, they also taunt adjacent enemies. 2 Arcanist: Your team gains 20% more Ability Power.

Your team gains 20% more Ability Power. Socialite: Taric shines a spotlight on a random ally unit and they gain 20% attack damage for the fight

The items

While Viktor will be a secondary carry, or any of your CC units, the most important characters on your board will be Leona and Lux. Leona will shield herself and take all the hits for her backline. For her, you have to build items like Warmog’s Armor, Sunfire Cape, and Gargoyle’s Stoneplate. Lux will be your main carry, taking out half the enemy team with her beam of light. She is her most dangerous self with a Hextech Gunblade, Jeweled Gauntlet, and Spear of Shojin. However, all items with a combination of Tear of the Goddess and Needlessly Large Rod are useful on her.

The positioning

This build uses “The Corner” positioning, but a little different than you expect. You spread out your bodyguards across the front line so that they taunt as many people as possible. You put your Taric, Leona, and Braum in the front line, and then you put Lux in the right corner and encircle her with the CC and support units. However, you might have to move your Lux if the enemy team has a Blitzcrank, or it will pull her out and put her in danger and ruin your entire build.

The playstyle

As boring as it sounds, the typical recommended style for Academy Enchanters is “standard”– save money, move up in levels when you have the money, save when you can, reroll when you need to. That sounds vague and annoying, but it truly is a build reliant on pieces across the leveling spectrum. Now, since the carries are above 3-cost, a fast 8 is also not a bad approach, since you probably want to get a silver Leona and Lux as fast as possible.

Best arguments

There are 140 augments so we can’t exactly list every single one that’s useful for Academy Scholars, but here are some highlights: These could give you extra boosts to make your Enchanter, Academy, Scholar, or Bodyguard buffs stronger.