How to buy a house in Final Fantasy XIV

Purchasing a home in Final Fantasy XIV is where you throw all of your money and throw a lot of your creativity into it with your Free Company. Owning a home is a group project, and it can be a time-consuming process that might be difficult for some players. The first step is knowing how to purchase a home. It’s a difficult process, and you might not always get it. Here’s what you need to know about buying a home in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to purchase a home in Final Fantasy XIV

There are two ways to purchase a home in Final Fantasy XIV. You can buy a personal home or throw money together with your Free Company and buy a house.

Buying a Personal house

To buy a personal house, you must be at least level 50 and reach Second Lieutenant rank with your Grand Company. To buy a house in Shirogane, you must have met these requirements and completed the Stormblood quest “Not Without Incident.” It is important to note you can only own one personal house per service account on each server. Make sure you purchase a house on the character you want to actively use it on, on your preferred server.

Buying a Free Company house

Your Free Company must have four or more members and have reached Rank six in order to buy a house. The Free Company’s leader must also have set your rank with permission to purchase or relinquish land.

The player purchasing the plot can’t have another character on the same server who is the leader of a Free Company that owns a house. Most players don’t have multiple alternative characters who leadFree Companies, so this isn’t a common issue.

Keeping your house

There are no additional Gil costs once you purchase a home, but you must enter your house once every 45 days to keep your plot. If you don’t, the plot will be considered abandoned and will go back up for sale. For Free Company houses, at least one member must enter the house at least once every 45 days.

Housing cost

Housing prices vary depending on the house’s size, the plot’s desirability, and how long the house has been on the market. Small houses cost 3 to 4 million Gil; mediums cost 15 to 20 million Gil; large plots are between 40 and 50 million Gil. The price of each house decreases every four hours, but unless you’re going for the most undesirable plot in the game on a low-population server, this is unlikely to make a great difference in your cost.

Housing availability

The biggest barrier to obtaining a house in Final Fantasy XIV is availability. The same number of plots are available on each server, so it’s substantially easier to buy a house on Siren than on Balmung, for example. The chances of finding that plot on a server with a large population are extremely low, and even then, you’ll need to refresh the placard for the plot for multiple hours. Even if you stay there waiting, the chance of the slot opening up is slim, and you may need to return at a later time.

Housing relocation

Once you have a house, you can relocate to a new plot without waiting for the housing timer. Once a house is relinquished, it kicks off a random timer: The plot is only available to players who own houses for 12 to 24 hours.

When relocating your home, you get a discount on the new plot based on the size of your old house. Relocation moves your housing items into storage so you can easily decorate your new digs. Your housing skin automatically scales to the size of your new house, so your small Chocobo cottage turns into a large Chocobo mansion.