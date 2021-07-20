How to buy an auto shop in GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners

Auto shops are a new type of property that players can now purchase in GTA Online, thanks to the Los Santos Tuners update. These locations can be used to mod and store your vehicle. More importantly, though, they allow you to access some of the new exciting missions the Los Santos Tuners update added to the game. This guide covers how to purchase an auto shop to get on with the taking on new missions.

How to buy an auto shop

Once you’ve loaded up the game, open the web browser on your phone. Visit MazeBank Foreclosures, and you’ll be able to see five new properties up for sale, all of them auto shops. Browse through each one and pick which one you fancy setting yourself up in. The locations and prices are as follows.

Mission Row : $1,670,000

: $1,670,000 Strawberry : $1,705,000

: $1,705,000 Rancho : $1,750,000

: $1,750,000 Burton : $1,830,000

: $1,830,000 La Mesa: $1,920,000

Within each auto shop, you’ll have the option to add on some extras to your purchase. You don’t have to buy any of these, but you may want to if you’ve got the cash to spare.

Style : $450,000

: $450,000 Tint : $187,500

: $187,500 Emblem : $154,500

: $154,500 Staff : $770,000

: $770,000 Extras (Car Lift and Personal Quarters): $990,000

To put it into perspective just how much you can end up spending, the most expensive auto shop, La Mesa, with all the extras, costs a whopping $4,472,000. Remember that this is only necessary if you want to access these new missions, though.