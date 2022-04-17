How to capture the Stand of the Sentinels Survey Drone in Horizon Forbidden West

In Horizon Forbidden West, the Stand of the Sentinels Survey Drone is located in the heart of the forest southwest of the Stand of the Sentinels Tallneck, and northwest of the Stand of the Sentinels Black Box. The Stand of the Sentinels Survey Drone contains one of ten Survey Drone Modules that you need to recover and reconnect at The Base in order to complete the Survey Drone Modules Collectables quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Begin by walking up the fallen tree at the location marked on the map above. Jump from the end onto the nearby platform, then use your grapple to reach the platform to the northwest. From this platform, use your Shieldwing to glide to the next platform, to the southwest. Lower the ladder, then climb to the upper platform, and cross from platform to platform using the two tightropes. Climb to the horizontal log, then use your Shieldwing again to reach the platform to the southeast.

Related: How to capture the Greypeak Survey Drone in Horizon Forbidden West

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lower the ladder, then climb to the upper platform and wait for the Survey Drone to hover nearby before sprint-jumping to it. This is a difficult jump that you have to time just right, otherwise you’ll fall short. Once you’ve brought the Drone to the ground, loot it to get the data you need.